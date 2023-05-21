Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Cut by Analyst

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of IMG opened at C$3.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$4.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.37.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$281.32 million during the quarter.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

