Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sunoco LP Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunoco in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Sunoco’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SUN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Sunoco Stock Down 0.3 %

SUN opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.33. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $48.59.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 70.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 89.15%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

