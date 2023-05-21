Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Reduced by National Bank Financial

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNS. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$78.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$76.45.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$66.53 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$63.19 and a 12 month high of C$86.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.39. The firm has a market cap of C$79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.19). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of C$7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.25 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

