Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for NFI Group Inc. Cut by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NFI Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.67) by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$926.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$850.90 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.33.

TSE:NFI opened at C$9.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.88. NFI Group has a one year low of C$7.00 and a one year high of C$14.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.48. The stock has a market cap of C$716.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

