Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Issued By Zacks Research

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Eaton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.97 EPS.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $174.15 on Friday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,193. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

