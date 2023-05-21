Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Reduced by Zacks Research

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BorgWarner in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BWA. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

BWA opened at $46.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BorgWarner has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 620,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,486,000 after buying an additional 154,388 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 136,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 37,017 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $2,701,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $804,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,062 shares of company stock worth $1,977,233. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

