Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Reduced by Analyst

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 2.2 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $97.99.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,324.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.93%.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.