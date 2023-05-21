Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also commented on QSR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $74.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,233 shares of company stock worth $21,431,501 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.