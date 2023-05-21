Qtum Trading Up 2% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Qtum has a market capitalization of $271.98 million and $19.97 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00009663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,808.86 or 0.06726169 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00053876 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00038920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,665,053 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

