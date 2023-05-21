Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Leede Jones Gab Forecasts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.71 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.62 million, a PE ratio of 142.79 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

