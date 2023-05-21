Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.62 million, a PE ratio of 142.79 and a beta of 0.61. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,001,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 98.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 734,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 364,607 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 664,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 218,781 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,301,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

