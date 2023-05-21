R.E.A. (LON:RE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $107.47

Shares of R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.47 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.16). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 95.75 ($1.20), with a volume of 15,877 shares traded.

R.E.A. Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.97 million, a PE ratio of 290.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.43.

R.E.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil in its agricultural land allocations comprising approximately 75,000 hectares. It is also involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for R.E.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R.E.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.