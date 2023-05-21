R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.78, but opened at $17.36. R1 RCM shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 1,009,864 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Rivas purchased 71,767 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,714.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

R1 RCM Stock Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 3.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 43,598 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.30, a PEG ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Featured Stories

