Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.17.

Rambus Stock Up 1.3 %

Rambus stock opened at $59.47 on Thursday. Rambus has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $225,020.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,146. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Articles

