Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Buys £22,638.90 in Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) insider Iain Cummings bought 1,158 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,955 ($24.49) per share, for a total transaction of £22,638.90 ($28,358.89).

Rathbones Group Stock Up 0.4 %

RAT stock opened at GBX 1,966 ($24.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Rathbones Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,553.28 ($19.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,245 ($28.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,920.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,014.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,368.67, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Rathbones Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a GBX 56 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $28.00. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,120.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.31) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Investec cut shares of Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,195 ($27.50) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,720 ($21.55) to GBX 2,000 ($25.05) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,998.75 ($25.04).

(Get Rating)

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

Read More

