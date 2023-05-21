Raymond James Cuts CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Price Target to C$0.15

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CubicFarm Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Down 25.0 %

Shares of CUB stock opened at C$0.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.80. CubicFarm Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.67.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

