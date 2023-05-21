Raymond James Cuts CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Price Target to C$0.15

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CubicFarm Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Shares of CUB stock opened at C$0.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.80. CubicFarm Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.67.
