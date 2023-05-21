Raymond James Trims Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Target Price to C$1.00

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkit Enterprise’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PKT stock opened at C$0.88 on Thursday. Parkit Enterprise has a 12 month low of C$0.79 and a 12 month high of C$1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$205.78 million, a P/E ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.99.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

