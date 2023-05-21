Rayonier Inc. (RYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on June 30th

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Rayonier has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rayonier has a payout ratio of 196.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 207.3%.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rayonier in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

