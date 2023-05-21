Reed’s (REED) and Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Reed’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Reed’s and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 110 540 983 74 2.60

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 0.16%. Given Reed’s’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million -$19.22 million -0.31 Reed’s Competitors $6.57 billion $416.53 million 15.77

This table compares Reed’s and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Reed’s’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Reed’s Competitors 0.16% -989.01% 0.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ rivals have a beta of 0.31, indicating that their average stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reed’s rivals beat Reed’s on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

