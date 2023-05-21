Regional Management Corp. (RM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.
Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regional Management to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.
Regional Management Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE:RM opened at $26.60 on Friday. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 60.55 and a quick ratio of 60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.
Several research firms have commented on RM. Stephens boosted their target price on Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regional Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regional Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.
Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.
