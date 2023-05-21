Regional Management Corp. (RM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regional Management to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NYSE:RM opened at $26.60 on Friday. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 60.55 and a quick ratio of 60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regional Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Regional Management by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Regional Management by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RM. Stephens boosted their target price on Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regional Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regional Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

