Request Price Tops $0.0883 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $88.32 million and approximately $645,002.85 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00025811 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018254 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,925.98 or 1.00062018 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0889745 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $616,176.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.