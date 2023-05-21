Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,861,000 after purchasing an additional 534,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,776,574,000 after purchasing an additional 368,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,609 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,876,000 after purchasing an additional 221,305 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

