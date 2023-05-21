Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Raymond James’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.3 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

RJF stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

