Reviewing Charlie’s (CHUC) & The Competition

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Charlie’s to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Charlie’s and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 214 568 815 45 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 107.00%. Given Charlie’s’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.62, suggesting that its stock price is 362% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ rivals have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Charlie’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -6.02% -51.60% -17.95% Charlie’s Competitors -12.01% -84.88% 20.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million -$1.59 million -9.00 Charlie’s Competitors $273.12 million -$110.28 million -1.55

Charlie’s’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc. engages in providing nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It operates through the International and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

