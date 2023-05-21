Reviewing Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) & NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NRG Energy and Enlight Renewable Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $31.54 billion 0.24 $1.22 billion ($7.93) -4.22 Enlight Renewable Energy $546.84 million 3.95 $24.75 million N/A N/A

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

100.0% of NRG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of NRG Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NRG Energy and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy -5.90% 17.12% 2.28% Enlight Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NRG Energy and Enlight Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 1 2 2 0 2.20 Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

NRG Energy currently has a consensus target price of $41.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.17%. Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.03%. Given NRG Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products. The Corporate segment includes residential solar and electric vehicle services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.