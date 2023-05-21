Reviewing Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) & 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -37.33% -151.57% -20.57% 36Kr 7.89% 7.13% 4.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lyft and 36Kr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $4.22 billion 0.73 -$1.58 billion ($4.39) -1.85 36Kr $322.50 million 0.13 $3.26 million $0.10 10.20

Volatility & Risk

36Kr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 36Kr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Lyft has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of 36Kr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lyft and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 1 28 6 0 2.14 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lyft currently has a consensus price target of $16.31, indicating a potential upside of 101.16%. Given Lyft’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than 36Kr.

Summary

36Kr beats Lyft on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

