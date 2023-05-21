Reviewing Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) & TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Rating) and TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shengfeng Development and TFI International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TFI International $8.47 billion 1.12 $823.23 million $8.73 12.49

TFI International has higher revenue and earnings than Shengfeng Development.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A TFI International 9.30% 28.48% 12.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Shengfeng Development and TFI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

60.3% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of TFI International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shengfeng Development and TFI International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shengfeng Development 0 0 0 0 N/A TFI International 0 1 9 0 2.90

TFI International has a consensus price target of $142.13, suggesting a potential upside of 30.38%. Given TFI International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TFI International is more favorable than Shengfeng Development.

Summary

TFI International beats Shengfeng Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited is a contract logistics company principally in China. The Company provides integrated logistics solutions comprised of B2B freight transportation services, cloud storage services and value-added services. Shengfeng Development Limited is based in FUZHOU, China.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc. engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America. The Less-Than-Truckload segment offers pickup, consolidation, transport, and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment comprises of expedited transportation, flatbed, tank, container, and dedicated services. The Logistics segment refers to the asset-light logistics services including brokerage, freight forwarding and transportation management, and small package parcel delivery. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

