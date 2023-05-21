Reviewing Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) and Its Rivals

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sphere Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 1.52, suggesting that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sphere Entertainment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sphere Entertainment Competitors 15 176 392 4 2.66

Valuation and Earnings

Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.89%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 25.14%. Given Sphere Entertainment’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sphere Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion -$194.40 million -5.92 Sphere Entertainment Competitors $1.49 billion -$4.14 million 2.27

Sphere Entertainment has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Sphere Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12% Sphere Entertainment Competitors -1,580.85% -100.98% -261.73%

Summary

Sphere Entertainment rivals beat Sphere Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cath?drale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.