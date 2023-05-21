Reviewing Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Web Blockchain Media and TDCX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A TDCX 0 2 0 0 2.00

TDCX has a consensus price target of $12.55, indicating a potential upside of 51.57%. Given TDCX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TDCX is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of TDCX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A TDCX 15.76% 19.79% 16.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and TDCX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TDCX $493.92 million 2.39 $78.04 million $0.51 16.24

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than Web Blockchain Media.

Risk & Volatility

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDCX has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TDCX beats Web Blockchain Media on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media, Inc. engages in asset acquisition and development to produce long-term cash flow and favorable returns for stakeholders. It currently builds out channels, reality television productions, online videos, and scripted television around the rapidly expanding crypto and blockchain universe. The company was founded by Steve Slome and Lee Zuckerman on March 22, 1994 and is headquartered in Studio City, CA.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

