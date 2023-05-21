Richard Danis Sells 22,919 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Danis sold 22,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $11,688.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,176,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,921.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Danis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

On Thursday, March 30th, Richard Danis sold 50,871 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $28,487.76.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 12.5 %

Rigetti Computing stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 567.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 292,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 155,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 213,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 30.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 162,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 227.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 612,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 425,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rigetti Computing from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.