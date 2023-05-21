Richard Sullivan Sells 23,137 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) CFO Richard Sullivan sold 23,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $217,025.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 567,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

Momentive Global stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 19.60% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $122.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

