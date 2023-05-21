Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has $61.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of RBA opened at $55.97 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

In other news, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 18,522 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 380.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 134.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.