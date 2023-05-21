Robert G. Jr. Spignesi Buys 20,000 Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 321,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,575.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Up 17.2 %

RPID opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 331.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

