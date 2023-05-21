Rockwell Medical, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rockwell Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Rockwell Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 84.33% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RMTI. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $32.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

