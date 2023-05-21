Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 19.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rollins Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of ROL opened at $41.05 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

