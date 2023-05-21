Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after purchasing an additional 80,914 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,065,000 after purchasing an additional 300,743 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average is $109.82. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

