Round Dollar Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.93 Billion (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Round Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for about $5.15 or 0.00019145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Round Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $0.42 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

