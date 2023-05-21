Royal Bank of Canada Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.82 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$151.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$142.20.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RY opened at C$127.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$176.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$130.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$132.33. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total value of C$565,320.60.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

