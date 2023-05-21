Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$142.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$147.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$142.20.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$127.19 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$140.18. The stock has a market cap of C$176.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$130.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$132.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total value of C$565,320.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

