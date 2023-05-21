RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.57

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €40.57 ($44.10) and traded as high as €42.08 ($45.74). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €41.20 ($44.78), with a volume of 1,397,571 shares changing hands.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.58.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

