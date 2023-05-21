Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $98.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

