Ryvyl (RVYL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Ryvyl to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 136.97% and a negative net margin of 126.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter.

Ryvyl Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVYL opened at $0.46 on Friday. Ryvyl has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryvyl

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ryvyl in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryvyl Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

