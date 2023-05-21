Safe & Green (SGBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%.

Shares of Safe & Green stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -3.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Safe & Green has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:SGBX Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Safe & Green at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects.

