San Juan Basin Royalty Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 112.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $7.93 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 198.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 138,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 78,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

