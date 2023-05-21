Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPNS. Barclays lowered Sapiens International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.80.

Sapiens International Stock Down 0.3 %

SPNS stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50.

Sapiens International Cuts Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

