SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. Approximately 407,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 464,692 shares.The stock last traded at $19.70 and had previously closed at $19.66.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In related news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 841.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SciPlay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SciPlay by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SciPlay by 139.9% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 232,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 135,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.40.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.59 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

