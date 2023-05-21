SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. Approximately 407,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 464,692 shares.The stock last traded at $19.70 and had previously closed at $19.66.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciPlay
SciPlay Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.40.
SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.59 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About SciPlay
SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SciPlay (SCPL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.