Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 22,710 shares changing hands.

Scorpio Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corp. engages in the exploitation, exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Ridge, Goldwedge, and Other. The Mineral Ridge segment includes conventional open pit heap leaching operation. The Goldwedge segment lies within the walker lane gold belt, and is situated on the southern periphery of the Manhattan Caldera.

