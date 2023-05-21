Scotia Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after purchasing an additional 216,875 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 337,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,175,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,011.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 96,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $68.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.56. The firm has a market cap of $615.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.