Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,963 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE LSPD opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.28.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

