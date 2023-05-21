Scotia Capital Inc. Has $476,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

